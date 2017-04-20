Home LOCAL Mission Homebuilder In Custody, Accused Of Stealing From Home Buyers
The owner of a Mission home construction company is under arrest, along with her daughter, on charges of theft.

39-year-old Adelina Briseno and 21-year-old Alejandra Melendez turned themselves in Thursday morning, after the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for their arrests.

They came under investigation last October after dozens of prospective homebuyers complained that the homebuilder stopped work on their homes – and never refunded their money. The complaints prompted the Texas Attorney General’s Office to sue and slap a restraining order against Briseno Construction in February. Briseno and Melendez are to be brought before a judge on multiple felony theft charges this afternoon.

Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

