Mission Hospital Could Be Purchased By California Foundation

Mission Regional Medical Center may soon be a part of a Southern California-based hospital foundation. The McAllen Monitor reports the medical center’s board of directors has signed a letter of intent with Prime Healthcare Foundation, a nonprofit public charity. The report comes after an apparent breakdown in negotiations with Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, with which Mission Regional had signed a similar letter in August.

Under the tentative agreement with Prime Healthcare, Mission Regional would remain a nonprofit hospital. Prime Healthcare Foundation already has a presence in the Valley – operating Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco and Harlingen Medical Center.