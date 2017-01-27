Mission Hospital Eliminates 24-Hour Sexual Assault Forensic Unit

Law enforcement officials and advocates of rape victims in Hidalgo County are expressing shock and disappointment at the loss of the only sexual assault forensic team that operated 24 hours a day in the county. Mission Regional Medical Center has shut down the Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner program, saying it could no longer absorb the cost.

The SAFE unit had been in place since 2009, collecting forensic evidence that was used by prosecutors to convict rape suspects. The loss of the unit leaves only one nurse in McAllen and a program in Harlingen to perform 24-hour-a-day rape kit services. Members of the SAFE unit were among 40 employees of Mission Regional Medical Center laid off this week.