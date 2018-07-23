Home LOCAL Mission ISD Formally Hires New Superintendent
Mission ISD Formally Hires New Superintendent
The Mission school district officially has a new superintendent. Mission school trustees Monday unanimously approved a contract for Dr. Carolina Perez, who was named the sole finalist for the superintendent’s position three weeks ago.

Perez is coming to Mission from Kingsville where she was superintendent of schools there for four years. It’s also her return to the Rio Grande Valley.

Perez was born in Monterrey Mexico but grew up in the Valley, graduating from La Joya High School and earning her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from U-T-Pan American. She will move into the Mission school superintendent’s post July 30th.

