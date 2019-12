A Mission man, accused of committing numerous child sex crimes dating back more than 15 years, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

53-year-old Luis Nava, who was arrested two weeks ago, was arraigned Wednesday on 18 counts – including aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. It’s not clear how many victims there were, but investigators say there may be more and are urging them to come forward.