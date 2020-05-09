Mission Man Dies To COVID-19, Ten Cases In Hidalgo County, 18 New Cases In Cameron County

Hidalgo County Health Officials have reported the death of a man in his 50’s from Mission who died after testing positive for COVID-19. The total of deaths for the county is now eight. The county also reported an additional ten cases of the virus bringing their total up to 387. There are 15 people in county hospitals with 4 in intensive care. There are a total of 218 who have been released from isolation, though none were released Saturday.

Cameron County Public Health announced late Saturday the addition of eighteen new cases of COVID-19. Twelve of the cases were liked to previous cases, four of the cases were from community spread, and two were travel related. The total number of cases for the county is now 512, with 265 recovered. Saturday’s total includes nine recoveries from the virus.