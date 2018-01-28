Mission Man Going To Prison For Role In Long-Running Family Drug Trafficking Operation

A Mission man, part of an Upper Valley family-run drug trafficking organization, has become the latest to be sentenced for his role in the long-running operation. 46-year-old Reymundo Villareal-Arelis was hit with a 20-year federal prison sentence after being convicted of charges related to trafficking tons of cocaine and laundering the illegal proceeds.

Prosecutors say since 2000, Villareal-Arelis helped smuggle and transport cocaine supplied by Mexican drug cartels to major cities across the country, and also helped conceal the illegal profits. Over the course of the investigation, authorities seized large amounts of cocaine, along with quarter horses, numerous homes, and some real estate properties – including the Riverside Plaza retail center on Shary Road. A total of 14 people and five companies have been indicted in the investigation.