There is a new almost-millionaire in the Rio Grande Valley thanks to the Texas Lottery. A Mission man, Jose Juan Lopez, won the grand prize in the lottery’s Weekly Grand scratch-off game. The top prize is 1-thousand dollars a week for 20 years.

Lopez chose the cash option, which means he’ll score a one-time payment of 815-thousand-930-dollars-and-96-cents. Lopez bought his lucky ticket at Leo’s Drive-In at Inspiration and Buddy Owens roads.