Mission Mayor O’cana’s Runoff Victory Declared Void

A judge has voided the Mission mayoral runoff election. Judge J. Bonner Dorsey late this morning ruled that Mayor Armando O’cana’s campaign engaged in a conspiracy to bribe voters and manipulate mail-in ballots.

The ruling comes in a lawsuit brought by former longtime mayor Norberto Salinas, who narrowly lost the June 9th runoff election. Salinas sued in an effort to void 158 votes he said were cast as part of what he called a systematic and flagrant scheme to elect O’cana.

This morning’s ruling in favor of Salinas follows a 2-week trial in the 93rd District Court. It is not expected to result in any immediate changes. O’cana is maintaining his campaign did nothing wrong and said he will appeal.