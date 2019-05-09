Mission Mayoral Election Dispute May Go To State Supreme Court

Former Mission mayor Norberto Salinas has petitioned the Texas Supreme Court to declare last year’s runoff election void and order a new election. The filing comes almost a 1-1/2 months after the 13th Court of Appeals overturned a judge’s ruling that did void the June mayoral election in which Salinas was ousted by city councilman Armando O’cana.

The appeals court sided with O’cana – ruling that attorneys for Salinas did not provide sufficient evidence to justify a new election.

The court fights stem from a vote fraud lawsuit filed by Salinas, who argues the O’cana campaign won by manipulating mail-in ballots and bribing voters. Salinas claims at least 158 votes were wrongly cast for O’cana.