Mission Offers Amnesty For Unpaid Citations

Another Valley city is offering a break this month to anyone who has failed to take care of an old traffic ticket.

The city of Mission is running a 2-week amnesty period during which people who have – for whatever reason – not paid a Class C misdemeanor citation can pay the outstanding ticket, and the arrest warrant and failure to appear fees will be waived. You will have to show up to Mission Municipal Court to pay, or to make arrangements to pay the fine in installments.

The Mission amnesty period will be in effect until Saturday November 17th.