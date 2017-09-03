Mission Police Moving Toward Forming In-House Police Force

The Mission ISD is becoming the latest school district in the Valley to create its own police force. School board members voted this week to start transitioning to an in-house police department. Currently, the school district calls on cops with the cities of Mission, Alton, and Palmhurst to police its campuses, and it also contracts with a security firm to provide officers in the schools.

District officials say some of those contract officers could be hired for positions with the new school district police department. Officials say they hope to make the transition within two years.