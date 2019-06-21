Mission Police Officer Dead, Shooting Suspect In Custody

Authorities are continuing to work this morning to sort out the circumstances that led to a Mission police officer being shot and killed last night. All that police are saying right now is that last night at around 8, someone waved down the officer about another man with a weapon. The officer confronted the suspect near Business 83 and Stewart Road, and the suspect opened fire. The officer was rushed to McAllen Medical Center where he died. The suspect is in custody, reportedly under guard at a hospital for undisclosed injuries. Mission police have scheduled a news conference for later this morning to provide additional information.