Mission Police Officer, Suspect Dead In Violent Confrontation

A Mission police officer is dead, and so is the suspect who shot him, following a gun battle near an RV park last night. Mission Police Chief Robert Dominguez says the violence started when a woman waved an officer down near Business 83 and Stewart – saying her son was shooting at her car with a handgun. Corporal Jose Espericueta spotted the suspect, who then took off running. The suspect then turned and opened fire, hitting Corporal Espericueta. Other officers fired back, hitting the suspect several times. Both Corporal Espericueta and the suspect were rushed to the hospital, where both died from their gunshot wounds. Chief Dominguez says the suspect, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Chapa, had a lengthy criminal record. Corporal Espericueta had been with the Mission PD for 13 years. The Texas Rangers continue to investigate with the assistance of the federal ATF. It’s the first time in 41 years a Mission cop has been killed in the line of duty.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Mission.