Home LOCAL Mississippi Man Has Been Ordered To Stand Trial For Murder Of Alamo Man
Mississippi Man Has Been Ordered To Stand Trial For Murder Of Alamo Man
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Mississippi Man Has Been Ordered To Stand Trial For Murder Of Alamo Man

0
0
Judge_gavel
now viewing

Mississippi Man Has Been Ordered To Stand Trial For Murder Of Alamo Man

Mick Mulvaney
now playing

Trump Tweets Mick Mulvaney Will Be Acting Chief Of Staff

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

3 Police, 1 Marine Killed In Violent Mexico Clashes

BETO O ROURKE-2
now playing

Beto O'Rourke Still Undecided As 2020 White House Buzz Grows

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley
now playing

White House Dismisses Cohen Accusations As Lies

BORDER PATROL
now playing

Border Patrol Says Girl Seemed In 'good health'

CASTRO FAMILY CONVERSATION 22
now playing

Joaquin Castro: Julian Is Running For President

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Valley Homebuilder Going To Prison For Role In Property Scam

Amanda Hawkins
now playing

Texas Mom Sentenced In Deaths Of Toddlers Inside Hot Car

FRANCE-ASSAULT-AGRESSION-POLICE
now playing

4th Person Dies After Strasbourg Market Attack

STABBING CUTTING SLASHING
now playing

Dutch Suspect To Be Arraigned In Slaying Of US Student

Steven Washington; Photo courtesy of Ingham County Jail

(AP) – A 30-year-old Mississippi man has been ordered to stand trial for murder in the fatal off-campus shooting of a 22-year-old Michigan State University student.  East Lansing District Court Judge Richard Ball ruled Thursday there’s enough evidence to send Steven Washington of Tunica to trial.

Isai Berrones of Alamo

Isai Berrones of Alamo was shot at an apartment building on Oct. 12. Police say shots were fired and people were fighting at the scene, roughly 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) north of the Michigan State campus.

The Lansing State Journal reports two other people face charges of being an accessory after the fact, including one who was granted immunity to testify against Washington. Defense lawyer Brendon Basiga says that young man’s testimony at Thursday’s hearing was “questionable at best, audacious at worst.”

Related posts:

  1. Kentucky Grand Jury Indicts Serial Killer On Murder Charge
  2. Arrest Report Shows Alamo Commissioner Was Speeding, Failed Roadside Sobriety Test
  3. Brownsville Judge Rules One-Time Murder Suspect Was Defending Himself
  4. Man Killed In Strasbourg Was Market Shooter
Related Posts
Mick Mulvaney

Trump Tweets Mick Mulvaney Will Be Acting Chief Of Staff

jsalinas 0
BORDER PATROL

Border Patrol Says Girl Seemed In ‘good health’

jsalinas 0
PRISON JAIL

Valley Homebuilder Going To Prison For Role In Property Scam

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video