Mississippi Senator Banking On Boost From Trump Rallies

(AP) — The final chapter of the 2018 midterms is nearing a close in Mississippi, where the prevalent themes of President Donald Trump and race have combined for a much closer contest than anyone expected in one of the country’s most deeply conservative states.

Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, appointed to the seat in April, gives unwavering support to the president who will campaign for her at two rallies on Monday, a day ahead of the runoff. Trump also has thanked her right back on Twitter for voting for “our Agenda in the Senate 100% of the time.”

She is up against Democrat Mike Espy, a former congressman and U.S. agriculture secretary who is seeking to become Mississippi’s first black senator since Reconstruction.

The winner Tuesday finishes the final two years of a term started by Republican Sen. Thad Cochran. He resigned in April amid health concerns.