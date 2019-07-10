Mississippians Brace For Potential Hurricane

(AP) -Mississippi Gulf Coast residents are preparing for heavy rain as a tropical storm system causes flooding in New Orleans and other parts of south Louisiana. Coastal Mississippi is under a flood watch until Thursday night.

Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said Wednesday that free sandbags are available in several places. He said residents can pick them up to protect their property. Lacy said that such preparations are normal during hurricane season. He says, “when you live in paradise, you have to expect some days like this.”

Harrison County is the largest of Mississippi’s three coastal counties. It includes Biloxi and Gulfport.