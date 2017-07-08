Home NATIONAL Suspect In Missouri Cop Killing Charged With Murder
Suspect In Missouri Cop Killing Charged With Murder
Suspect In Missouri Cop Killing Charged With Murder

Suspect In Missouri Cop Killing Charged With Murder

(AP) – The suspect in the shooting death of a western Missouri police officer has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Ian McCarthy

The charges were filed Monday in Henry County against 39-year-old Ian McCarthy of Clinton, in the shooting death of Clinton police officer Gary Michael.

Authorities were searching for McCarthy Monday in the Clinton area, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.   Michael was shot after he stopped a car in Clinton on Sunday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Bill Lowe says the driver of the car jumped out and fired at Michael. The officer was able to return fire but it was unclear if the suspect was hit.

