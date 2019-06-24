Police ID Suspect In Officer’s Murder

Police are identifying the man accused of killing a North County police officer as Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks.

Officials say Meeks drew a gun from his waistband during a struggle with officer Michael Langsdorf outside the Wellston Food Market yesterday. Meeks was reportedly able to hit the officer several times in the head, dazing him.

Authorities say Meeks then stood over the officer and shot him in the back of the head. He is being held without bond and charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.