Home NATIONAL Missouri Targets Doctor Dearth, Expands First-In-Nation Law
Missouri Targets Doctor Dearth, Expands First-In-Nation Law
NATIONAL
0

Missouri Targets Doctor Dearth, Expands First-In-Nation Law

0
0
images5N5RHZ7L
now viewing

Missouri Targets Doctor Dearth, Expands First-In-Nation Law

OIJ
now playing

High Court Could Soon Signal View On Trump Immigration Plans

dallas-chase-jail-web2
now playing

Police Chase Ends At Dallas Jail

IJ
now playing

Officials: Chinese Women Brought To Texas For Prostitution

parker-co-plane-crash-pic
now playing

2 Hurt In North Texas Glider Crash

804347_1
now playing

The Latest: US: N.Korea Missile Test Hurts Talks Possibility

imagesJ7C2GSFO
now playing

Pope Prays In Silence For All Mothers In Heaven And On Earth

untitled
now playing

This Year's Cannes Film Festival Is Quaking With Change

9011533_orig
now playing

Suit: Woman Attacked By Camel At Jefferson Davis' Last Home

kkhu
now playing

Oil Pipeline Opponents Try Going After The Money

KHJHKJH
now playing

The Latest: Microsoft Shifts Policy, Now Makes Fixes Free

(AP) – Numerous doctors from around the U.S. could become eligible to treat patients in Missouri’s underserved areas as a result of a planned expansion of a first-in-the-nation law aimed at addressing doctor shortages.

The newly passed Missouri legislation would broaden the reach of a 2014 law that sought to bridge the gap between communities in need of doctors and physicians in need of jobs.

Supporters have touted the law as a model for other states.

The law created a new category of “assistant physicians” for people who graduated from medical school and passed key medical exams but were not placed in residency programs. But it took nearly 2 1/2 years to implement.

Missouri’s new legislation turns back the clock, so those who became ineligible during the slow rollout still can qualify.

Related posts:

  1. Carlos Cardenas Named To Lead The Texas Medical Association
  2. Bill That Fines Police For Not Reporting Shootings Revived
  3. ACLU Warns Against Traveling In Texas
  4. House Votes To Compile Data On Complications From Abortions
Related Posts
untitled

This Year’s Cannes Film Festival Is Quaking With Change

Danny Castillon 0
9011533_orig

Suit: Woman Attacked By Camel At Jefferson Davis’ Last Home

Danny Castillon 0
kkhu

Oil Pipeline Opponents Try Going After The Money

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video