Mistrial Declared In First Trial Stemming From Waco Biker Gang Shootout

McLennan County prosecutors are deciding whether to re-try the first case stemming from the deadly biker gang brawl in Waco more than two years ago. The judge in the case of Jake Carrizal declared a mistrial Friday after jurors declared they were hopelessly deadlocked after 14 hours of deliberations.

Carrizal was on trial on charges of engaging in organized crime and directing the activities of a criminal street gang. Carrizal was the first of more than 100 bikers to be indicted to stand trial in connection with the shootout between rival gang members outside the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco in May 2015.