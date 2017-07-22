Home NATIONAL Mixed Signals From Trump White House On Health Care Strategy
Mixed Signals From Trump White House On Health Care Strategy
NATIONAL
Mixed Signals From Trump White House On Health Care Strategy

(AP) – President Donald Trump has been sending a flurry of mixed messages on health care, raising questions about the White House strategy.

Repeal and replace “Obamacare.” Just repeal. Or let it fail – maybe with a little nudge.

Democrats say the confusing signals are part of a strategy to destabilize the Affordable Care Act as a way to cajole congressional Republicans into repealing it.

White House officials say they remain focused on getting a bill passed and won’t delve into other options if legislation fails.

One insurance consultant, Robert Laszewski (La-shef-ski), cites Trump’s changing positions to argue that the administration doesn’t have a strategy.

But Republican Mike Leavitt, who served as health secretary for President George W. Bush, says the administration has to be patient and keep the pressure on Congress.

