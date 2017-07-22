(AP) – President Donald Trump has been sending a flurry of mixed messages on health care, raising questions about the White House strategy.

Repeal and replace “Obamacare.” Just repeal. Or let it fail – maybe with a little nudge.

Democrats say the confusing signals are part of a strategy to destabilize the Affordable Care Act as a way to cajole congressional Republicans into repealing it.

White House officials say they remain focused on getting a bill passed and won’t delve into other options if legislation fails.

One insurance consultant, Robert Laszewski (La-shef-ski), cites Trump’s changing positions to argue that the administration doesn’t have a strategy.

But Republican Mike Leavitt, who served as health secretary for President George W. Bush, says the administration has to be patient and keep the pressure on Congress.