A protester rides her bicycle in a parking lot cleared demonstrators by a line of advancing police in riot gear, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is extending a curfew following a fifth night of protests oiver the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Speaking at a morning briefing, Walz defended the use of the National Guard to maintain order and praised residents for helping to maintain calm in the Twin Cities last night. No major fires or injuries were reported after days of chaos and looting.