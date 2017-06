Investigators are pointing to a possible electrical cause of a mobile home fire in North Alamo which claimed the owner’s life.

Firefighters were called to the residence on Valle Vista Street off of Ferguson Avenue at around 8 Wednesday night, put the fire out, and then found the body of 69-year-old Juan Solis Rodriguez.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine how he died. Both the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office