Moderators Announced For First Democratic Presidential Debate

NBC says there will be five moderators for the first Democratic presidential debate later this month. Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, Savannah Guthrie and Jose Diaz-Balart will all be moderating. The debate will take place over two nights on June 26th and 27th in Miami with ten candidates taking part in each debate.

Viewers can also submit questions ahead of time. In order to qualify for the debates, candidates need the support of at least one-percent of people surveyed in at least three polls or have received donations from at least 65-thousand individuals and a minimum of 200 individual donors per state in at least 20 states.