Home NATIONAL Modern Family: More Courts Allowing 3 Parents Of 1 Child
Modern Family: More Courts Allowing 3 Parents Of 1 Child
NATIONAL
0

Modern Family: More Courts Allowing 3 Parents Of 1 Child

0
0
imrs
now viewing

Modern Family: More Courts Allowing 3 Parents Of 1 Child

1st Brigade Combat Team Soldiers Return Home After Afghanistan Deployment
now playing

Fathers Of Slain US Soldiers Attend Trial In Jordan

KHJ
now playing

Mike Collier Kicks Off Bid For Texas Lieutenant Governor

Pastor-Paris-Wallace
now playing

Authorities: Pastor Missing After Search For Hidden Treasure

920×920
now playing

Blondie's Debbie Harry Reigns Over NYC's Mermaid Parade

deadly-double-shooting-1497765808
now playing

Police: 3 Arrested In Double-Slaying Of Maryland Teens

gettyimages-695297530
now playing

Trump Tweets His Frustration With Russia Investigation

untitled
now playing

To North Korea And Back: Otto Warmbier's Strange, Sad Trip

RNS-MAFIA-EXCOMMUNICATED
now playing

Excommunicating Mobsters? Vatican Eyes New Legal Doctrine

HANDCUFFS-SMALL-GEN
now playing

Suspects Accused Of Assaulting Border Patrol Agent Arrested

gavel-generic-stock
now playing

Cowboys Fan Charged In Fight About Eagles Sues Over Bail

(AP) – Courts or legislatures in at least a dozen states have declared that some children have three parents. It’s an arrangement sometimes called “tri-parenting.”

While the cases are rare, they have appeared in states from Florida to Alaska.

Advocates say legal recognition reflects the realities of some families.

They include gay couples having a child with a friend, and a man seeking to remain in a paternal role after DNA shows someone else fathered the child he’s raising. New York’s first “tri-custody” ruling involved a husband, his wife and a female neighbor who had all become romantic partners and set out as three to have a child.

But some courts and experts have raised qualms that more parents could mean more parents could mean more conflict.

Related posts:

  1. 10-Month-Old Child Fatally Shot While On Walk With Father
  2. Child Porn Plea Sends South Padre Island Man To Prison
  3. Undercover Operation Nabs Two In Weapons Buy And Smuggling Scheme
  4. Effort To Shield Some From Deportation Stays
Related Posts
KHJ

Mike Collier Kicks Off Bid For Texas Lieutenant Governor

Danny Castillon 0
Pastor-Paris-Wallace

Authorities: Pastor Missing After Search For Hidden Treasure

Danny Castillon 0
920×920

Blondie’s Debbie Harry Reigns Over NYC’s Mermaid Parade

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video