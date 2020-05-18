Moderna: Early Coronavirus Vaccine Results Are Encouraging

A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna, Inc., building, Monday, May 18, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Moderna announced Monday, May 18, 2020, that an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing, triggering hoped-for immune responses in eight healthy, middle-aged volunteers.(AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

(AP)–A Massachusetts company says its experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing. Cambridge-based Moderna Inc. said Monday that its vaccine triggered immune responses in eight healthy, middle-aged volunteers.

The experimental vaccine generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19 in study volunteers who were given either a low or medium dose.

The study is being led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. In the next phase, researchers will try to determine which dose is best for a definitive experiment that they aim to start in July.