Home NATIONAL Mom Accused In Teen’s Dismemberment Was Child Welfare Worker
Mom Accused In Teen’s Dismemberment Was Child Welfare Worker
NATIONAL
0

Mom Accused In Teen’s Dismemberment Was Child Welfare Worker

0
0
sara-parker-mother-who-raped-and-dismembered-her-14-yr-old-daughter-along-with-her-boyfriend
now viewing

Mom Accused In Teen’s Dismemberment Was Child Welfare Worker

martin-shkrel
now playing

Twitter Boots Ex-Pharma Exec Martin Shkreli For Harassment

baby-baby-hand-mother-and-child
now playing

Parents, Save Up: Cost Of Raising A Child Is More Than $233K

excercising-generic
now playing

It's All Good: Any Exercise Cuts Risk Of Death, Study Finds

us-mexico-flags-us-mexico-relations
now playing

Mexico: Neither Submission Nor Confrontation With US

markeith-loyd
now playing

Deputy Killed While Pursuing Orlando Suspect

esteban-santiago-2
now playing

UPDATE: Airport Shooting Suspect Makes Court Appearance

soldier-killed-service-member-military-death
now playing

Fort Campbell Soldier From Texas Dies In Jordan

auto deadly fatal crash-4
now playing

85-Year-Old Man Helps Pull 2 Women From Burning Car

handcuffs-generic
now playing

Handcuffed Texas Suspect Shoots Himself While In Custody

texas-state-capital-budget
now playing

Oil Slump Socks Texas Budget, Making Spending Cuts Likely

sara-packer-rape-and-murder-of-14-year-grace-packer
41-year-old Sara Packer

(AP) – Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman charged with dismembering her adoptive daughter as part of a rape-murder fantasy previously worked as an adoption supervisor for a children’s welfare agency.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports (http://bit.ly/2jaiTiq ) that 41-year-old Sara Packer worked as a supervisor for the Northampton County Children and Youth department for adoptions. County officials said Packer worked for the county from 2003 to 2010, but provided no further details.  Packer was arraigned Sunday on charges including criminal homicide, rape and abuse of a corpse. Her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, was arraigned on similar charges. No attorney information was available for them.

Authorities say 14-year-old Grace Packer was poisoned and strangled in a Richland Township home in July. The couple allegedly stored Grace’s body there and dismembered and dumped it in October.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Lawmakers Look To Help Troubled Child Welfare System
  2. Hidalgo County Court Bailiff Arraigned On DWI, Illegal Weapon Charges
  3. Starr County Judge’s Son Arrested Again
  4. Corruption Charges Leveled Against Ex-Cameron County Judge
Related Posts
martin-shkrel

Twitter Boots Ex-Pharma Exec Martin Shkreli For Harassment

jsalinas 0
baby-baby-hand-mother-and-child

Parents, Save Up: Cost Of Raising A Child Is More Than $233K

jsalinas 0
markeith-loyd

Deputy Killed While Pursuing Orlando Suspect

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video