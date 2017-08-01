Home NATIONAL Mom Arraigned In Teen Girl Dismemberment Death
(AP) — A Pennsylvania woman whose dismembered 14-year-old adopted daughter’s remains were found in the woods last fall has been arraigned on charges she killed the girl as part of a “rape-murder fantasy” she shared with her boyfriend.  Sara Packer was arraigned Sunday on charges including criminal homicide, rape and abuse of a corpse. Her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, was arraigned on similar charges hours earlier.

Officials say 14-year-old Grace Packer was beaten, raped as her mother watched, poisoned and hours later strangled a stifling attic in July. They say the couple stored Grace’s body there, dismembered it in October and dumped it in a park.  Packer has been ordered held without bail and is to be transferred to Bucks County Prison.  The couple didn’t enter pleas. No attorney information for either is available.

 

Photo, Mother Sara Packer, left, daughter Grace, middle, Jacob Sullivan, right.

