Mom Charged In Kids’ Deaths In Country Illegally

(AP) – Immigration authorities say a woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is in the country illegally.

U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox said in an email Friday that Maria Isabel Garduno-Martinez, whom local law enforcement identified as Isabel Martinez, is from Mexico and entered the U.S. illegally.

Martinez faces five counts of malice murder, five counts of murder and six counts of aggravated assault.Police said a fifth child, a 9-year-old girl, survived with serious injuries.

Police said Martinez called 911 to report the killings from the home the family shared outside Atlanta. Immigration authorities have placed a hold on Martinez. Cox said this is her first encounter with immigration authorities, and it’s not clear how long Martinez has been in the U.S.