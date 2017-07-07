Home NATIONAL Mom Charged In Kids’ Deaths In Country Illegally
Mom Charged In Kids’ Deaths In Country Illegally
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Mom Charged In Kids’ Deaths In Country Illegally

0
0
Maria Isabel Garduno-Martinez KILLED HER 4 CHILDREN AND HUSBAND
now viewing

Mom Charged In Kids’ Deaths In Country Illegally

RUSSIAN ELECTION HACKING
now playing

Russia Say Trump Accepts Putin's Meddling Denial

trafficking
now playing

Chicago Teen Rescued From 2 Houston Sex Traffickers

GAVEL AND GAY ADOPTION LAW
now playing

Activists Want Gay Spousal Benefits Halted Amid Case

GUNS ON CAMPUS.PKNG
now playing

Judge Tosses Texas Professors' Lawsuit Over Guns On Campus

WELL FARGO BANK MAN DIES DURING STANDOFF
now playing

Man Dies After Bank Standoff With Police

Rex Tillerson
now playing

Tillerson Cites Cooperation Between US, Russia

TRUMP PUTIN
now playing

Tillerson: Trump, Putin Had 'positive chemistry'

gavel_gettyimages-144096770
now playing

Man Shot By Police At Airport Sentenced To Probation

Plane Fire Chicago
now playing

Passenger Chaos After American Engine Explosion, Fire

PATRICK OLIVER
now playing

Father Of Child Killed In Boating Accident Dies

(AP) – Immigration authorities say a woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is in the country illegally.

U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox said in an email Friday that Maria Isabel Garduno-Martinez, whom local law enforcement identified as Isabel Martinez, is from Mexico and entered the U.S. illegally.

Martinez faces five counts of malice murder, five counts of murder and six counts of aggravated assault.Police said a fifth child, a 9-year-old girl, survived with serious injuries.

Police said Martinez called 911 to report the killings from the home the family shared outside Atlanta.  Immigration authorities have placed a hold on Martinez. Cox said this is her first encounter with immigration authorities, and it’s not clear how long Martinez has been in the U.S.

Related posts:

  1. Mission Teen Charged As An Adult With Capital Murder
Related Posts
WELL FARGO BANK MAN DIES DURING STANDOFF

Man Dies After Bank Standoff With Police

jsalinas 0
Plane Fire Chicago

Passenger Chaos After American Engine Explosion, Fire

jsalinas 0
DALLAS POLICE DEPT

A Year After Slayings, Dallas Police Train In ‘mindfulness’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video