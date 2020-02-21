NATIONAL

Mom Of Idaho Kids Missing Since September Arrested In Hawaii

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo Kay and Larry Woodcock speak to members of the media at the Rexburg Standard Journal Newspaper in Rexburg, Idaho. The Woodcocks are offering $20,000 for information that leads to the recovery of Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who were last seen in September 2019. Their mother, Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, 47, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Hawaii on a warrant issued by Madison County, Idaho, and was being held on $5-million bail. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

(AP) — The mother of an Idaho boy and his teenage sister who vanished last year has been arrested in Hawaii. It marks a major development in the bizarre case that spans multiple states, includes three mysterious deaths and touches on the mother’s doomsday beliefs. The woman is expected to appear in court Friday, a day after she was arrested on felony charges of child abandonment. She is being held on $5 million bail. Her 7-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter haven’t been seen since late September. Police in Idaho have said Vallow and her husband have lied about the children’s whereabouts. Her attorney hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

