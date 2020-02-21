Mom Of Idaho Kids Missing Since September Arrested In Hawaii

(AP) — The mother of an Idaho boy and his teenage sister who vanished last year has been arrested in Hawaii. It marks a major development in the bizarre case that spans multiple states, includes three mysterious deaths and touches on the mother’s doomsday beliefs. The woman is expected to appear in court Friday, a day after she was arrested on felony charges of child abandonment. She is being held on $5 million bail. Her 7-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter haven’t been seen since late September. Police in Idaho have said Vallow and her husband have lied about the children’s whereabouts. Her attorney hasn’t responded to requests for comment.
