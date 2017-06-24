Home TEXAS Mom On Facebook While Baby Drowns In Filling Bathtub
Mom On Facebook While Baby Drowns In Filling Bathtub
TEXAS
Mom On Facebook While Baby Drowns In Filling Bathtub

(AP) – A 21-year-old North Texas woman is jailed on charges of injury to a child after authorities say she was messaging on Facebook rather than focusing on her 8-month-old daughter in a filling bathtub where the baby drowned.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports three other small children of Cheyenne Summer Stuckey are in the care of state child welfare officials after the death earlier this month of her daughter, Zayla Hernandez.

According to an arrest affidavit, Stuckey told a sheriff’s detective that while the baby was in the tub, she was on Facebook, messaging a neighbor who had accused her of stealing a package. The document also shows Stuckey used Facebook to discuss types of drug paraphernalia with someone else.

Stuckey is held on $50,000 bond in the Parker County jail.

