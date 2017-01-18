Home TEXAS Mom Pleads Not Guilty To Abducting Kids In 1985
Mom Pleads Not Guilty To Abducting Kids In 1985
TEXAS
0

Mom Pleads Not Guilty To Abducting Kids In 1985

0
0
Elaine Yates
now viewing

Mom Pleads Not Guilty To Abducting Kids In 1985

joe luna ex border patrol in murder trial of Jose Francisco Palacios Paz
now playing

Opening Statements Set In Capital Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol

GEORGE H BUSH AND BARBARA
now playing

Bush Now In ICU; Wife Also Hospitalized

mexico-violence-mexico-shooting-massacre
now playing

Governor Says Northern Mexico School Shooter Has Died

police%20lights%20generic
now playing

Florida Man Charged With Making Online Threat Against Trump

SEAN SPICER
now playing

Trump Described As 'troubled' Over Obama Clemency Decision For Manning

stabbing-news
now playing

4th Suspect Sought In Man's Stabbing Death North Of Donna

635902059410222293-gavel-2_184910_ver1_0
now playing

Democratic State Lawmaker Indicted On Corruption Charges

Sid Miller
now playing

Sheriff Criticizes Commissioner Miller's Account Of 'attack'

TEXAS BUDGE TEXAS LEGISLATURE SPENDING CUTS MONEH
now playing

Budget Cut Talks Underway As Texas Confronts Cash Crunch

ASTRONAUT GENE CERNAN-2
now playing

Funeral Services Set For Last Man To Walk On The Moon

(AP) – A woman charged with abducting her two daughters from Rhode Island in 1985 has pleaded not guilty.  Elaine Yates had been living under the name Liana Lynn Waldberg in Houston. She entered her plea Wednesday morning in a courtroom in Warwick, Rhode Island, to one count of abduction.

A magistrate judge set bail at $50,000 personal recognizance and will allow her to return to Houston to live and work. He also required her to sign a waiver of extradition and surrender her passport.  He set a hearing for Feb. 1 to determine her attorney.  Police tracked down Yates and her daughters, Kelly and Kimberly, after an anonymous tip.  The children were 10 months and 3 years old when they disappeared. Their father says he wants to see his children.

Related posts:

  1. Newly-Elected Starr County Constable Not Qualified To Serve
  2. Suspect Sought In Man’s Stabbing Death North Of Donna
  3. VANNIE COOK RADIOTHON 2016
  4. Rain Pounds Houston As Flooded Roadways Strand Motorists
Related Posts
635902059410222293-gavel-2_184910_ver1_0

Democratic State Lawmaker Indicted On Corruption Charges

jsalinas 0
Sid Miller

Sheriff Criticizes Commissioner Miller’s Account Of ‘attack’

jsalinas 0
TEXAS BUDGE TEXAS LEGISLATURE SPENDING CUTS MONEH

Budget Cut Talks Underway As Texas Confronts Cash Crunch

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video