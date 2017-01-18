Mom Pleads Not Guilty To Abducting Kids In 1985

(AP) – A woman charged with abducting her two daughters from Rhode Island in 1985 has pleaded not guilty. Elaine Yates had been living under the name Liana Lynn Waldberg in Houston. She entered her plea Wednesday morning in a courtroom in Warwick, Rhode Island, to one count of abduction.

A magistrate judge set bail at $50,000 personal recognizance and will allow her to return to Houston to live and work. He also required her to sign a waiver of extradition and surrender her passport. He set a hearing for Feb. 1 to determine her attorney. Police tracked down Yates and her daughters, Kelly and Kimberly, after an anonymous tip. The children were 10 months and 3 years old when they disappeared. Their father says he wants to see his children.