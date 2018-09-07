Home TEXAS Mom Says Officer Choked Boy Before Aiming Gun At Kids
TEXAS
EL PASO POLICE OFFICER POINTS GUN A TEENS
(AP) – A mother has accused a West Texas police officer of choking her son before a video recording captured the officer pointing a gun at a group of children.

The video, which has been viewed millions of times online, shows an El Paso officer briefly pointing his weapon at a group of boys. One boy is heard cursing at the officer right before the officer draws his weapon.

Elizabeth Flores tells the El Paso Times the video started after the officer choked one of her sons and forced him to the ground. Flores says the video shows two of her sons being taken into custody.

A police spokesman previously said one minor and one adult were arrested following Thursday’s confrontation.  City officials said Saturday that the incident is under investigation. The officer has been put on desk duty.

