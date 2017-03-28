Home TEXAS Mom Upset About Texas Airport Pat Down Of Special Needs Son
Mom Upset About Texas Airport Pat Down Of Special Needs Son
TEXAS
Mom Upset About Texas Airport Pat Down Of Special Needs Son

JENNIFER WILLIAMSON HER SPECIAL NEEDS SON PATTED DOWN AT AIRPORT-2
Mom Upset About Texas Airport Pat Down Of Special Needs Son

(AP) – A mother says she and her special needs son were “treated like dogs” after her request for alternate screening at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport led an officer to closely pat down the teenager.

Jennifer Williamson videotaped Sunday’s search of her son, Aaron, who appears to cooperate. The Facebook video was viewed nearly 6 million times by Tuesday.   Williamson, who didn’t say her son’s age or their destination, says he has sensory processing disorder. She says he didn’t set off any alarms through security.

A Transportation Security Administration statement says approved procedures were followed to resolve an alarm on the passenger’s laptop.   Williamson says they were detained more than an hour.   TSA officials say Williamson and her son were at the checkpoint 45 minutes, including to discuss screening procedures with her.

