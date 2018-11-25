Home NATIONAL Mond Helps Aggies Over No. 8 LSU 74-72 In 7 OTs
Mond Helps Aggies Over No. 8 LSU 74-72 In 7 OTs
(AP) – Kellen Mond’s 2-point conversion to Kendrick Rogers in the seventh overtime gave Texas A&M 74-72 victory over No. 8 LSU on Saturday night in a game that tied the NCAA record for most overtimes in an FBS game.

Mond connected with Quartney Davis on a 17-yard throw to tie it at 72. Greedy Williams was called for pass interference on the first 2-point conversion try, giving the Aggies (8-4, 5-3, No. 22 CFP), another shot. After a false start by Texas A&M, Mond found Rogers for the conversion to end it.

Joe Burrow had a 10-yard TD run to put LSU (9-3, 5-3, No. 7 CFP) up 72-66 in the seventh OT, but his 2-point conversion throw failed.  Mond threw for 287 yards and six touchdowns, three 2-point conversions and ran for one more TD as Texas A&M snapped a seven-game skid against LSU and got its first win over the Tigers since 1995.

