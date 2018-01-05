Home LOCAL Money May Have Been The Motive Say Edinburg Homicide Investigators
Edinburg police are pointing to a monetary settlement as a possible motive for the murders of an elderly woman and her son whose decomposed bodies were found in their trailer home in rural north Edinburg.

A criminal complaint states the two murder suspects admitted to the killings, saying they were the result of “a lawsuit settlement.” 39-year-old Gabriel Escalante and 40-year-old Irene Navejar are charged with capital murder in the deaths of 73-year-old Olivia Salinas and her 53-year-old son Alejandro Salinas.

Police say the mother was suffocated and the son was beaten to death in their trailer a little more than a week ago. Their decomposed bodies were found wrapped in tarp last Saturday after the victims’ other family members placed a welfare concern call to police.

