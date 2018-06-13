Money To ‘harden’ Schools Draws Backlash After Shootings

(AP) – An alliance of U.S. education groups is expressing shock that the Trump administration would let schools buy metal detectors and extra police through a program Congress has used to defend its response to school shootings.

A spending bill this spring included $1.1 billion for a wide-ranging Education Department block grant. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants schools to use the moneys to “harden” campuses after a gunman killed 10 people at a high school near Houston.

An Education Department spokeswoman says schools can use the money to pay for metal detectors and police. That comes as a surprise to a coalition of national education and counseling groups that says those purchases isn’t what Congress intended. Law enforcement officials told Texas lawmakers this week that metal detectors would be ineffective.