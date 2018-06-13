Home TEXAS Money To ‘harden’ Schools Draws Backlash After Shootings
Money To ‘harden’ Schools Draws Backlash After Shootings
TEXAS
0

Money To ‘harden’ Schools Draws Backlash After Shootings

0
0
GUNS IN SCHOOL-2
now viewing

Money To ‘harden’ Schools Draws Backlash After Shootings

auto deadly fatal crash-4
now playing

Rio Grande City Boy Killed In Crash Outside Of The Valley

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Starr County Woman Hit With 50-Year Prison Sentence For Deadly Drunk Driving Wreck

auto deadly fatal crash-1
now playing

Suspected Drunk Driving Wreck Kills 1 In Brownsville

Australia Day Feature – Cockroach Racing
now playing

Woman Takes Dead Cockroaches To Meeting To Protest Palms

POLICE
now playing

Rights Group: Texas Racial Profiling By Sharing With ICE

55 people found in tractor-trailer in SAN ANTONIO-1
now playing

Officials: 55 People Found In Tractor-Trailer

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Said To Support House Immigration Plan

NASA ROVER
now playing

NASA Rover Falls Silent As Gigantic Dust Storm Envelops Mars

Yemeni residents in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida
now playing

Hodeida Residents Told To Avoid Military Areas

Michael Cohen
now playing

Michael Cohen Hunts For New Lawyers In FBI Probe

(AP) – An alliance of U.S. education groups is expressing shock that the Trump administration would let schools buy metal detectors and extra police through a program Congress has used to defend its response to school shootings.

A spending bill this spring included $1.1 billion for a wide-ranging Education Department block grant. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants schools to use the moneys to “harden” campuses after a gunman killed 10 people at a high school near Houston.

An Education Department spokeswoman says schools can use the money to pay for metal detectors and police. That comes as a surprise to a coalition of national education and counseling groups that says those purchases isn’t what Congress intended.  Law enforcement officials told Texas lawmakers this week that metal detectors would be ineffective.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen School District To Hold Special Tax Ratification Election
  2. Video Shows Police Sergeant Rescuing Child From Busy Roadway; Watch Video
  3. DOJ Sides With Texas Lawsuit, Says DACA Is “Unlawful”
  4. Texas Company Recalls 205 Tons Of Beef Smoked Sausage
Related Posts
Australia Day Feature – Cockroach Racing

Woman Takes Dead Cockroaches To Meeting To Protest Palms

jsalinas 0
POLICE

Rights Group: Texas Racial Profiling By Sharing With ICE

jsalinas 0
55 people found in tractor-trailer in SAN ANTONIO-1

Officials: 55 People Found In Tractor-Trailer

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video