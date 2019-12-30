Monsey Hanukkah Stabbing Suspect Charged With Hate Crime

Grafton Thomas is led from Ramapo Town Hall in Ramapo, N.Y. following his arraignment Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Seth Harrison/The Journal News via AP)

The man accused of stabbing five people during a Hanukkah celebration in New York is facing federal hate crime charges. The attack happened Saturday night in the basement of a Monsey rabbi’s home when police say used a machete or long knife to stab his victims.

According to a criminal complaint, Thomas had references to Adolf Hitler in a handwritten journal and had searched online for German Jewish Temples online. Meanwhile, Thomas’ family says he has a long history of mental illness, and has no affiliation with hate groups.