Montana Sen. Tester 'Welcomes' Trump By Touting Passed Bills
Montana Sen. Tester ‘Welcomes’ Trump By Touting Passed Bills
NATIONAL
Montana Sen. Tester ‘Welcomes’ Trump By Touting Passed Bills

(AP) – U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 newspapers thanking the president for signing 16 bills that the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.
Trump is holding a rally Thursday in Great Falls to campaign for Tester’s Republican challenger, State Auditor Matt Rosendale.
Tester’s ad runs Thursday in the Great Falls Tribune and other papers across northern and eastern Montana. It says, “Welcome to Montana, and thank you President Trump for supporting Jon’s legislation to help veterans and first responders, hold the VA accountable, and get rid of waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government.”
The Tester campaign also plans to run a radio ad across the state touting his bills that Trump has signed.

