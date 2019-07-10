Monte Alto Schools Announce Choice For New Superintendent

(Monte Alto, TX) — The Monte Alto Independent School District has chosen a finalist for Superintendent. This week, the board of trustees selected Doctor Rosalinda Cobarrubias as the sole finalist to lead the district. A district statement says Cobarrubias has 30 plus years as an educator. She was a national distinguished principal finalist in 2018 and named Principal of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association for Region 1. She most recently served as principal of Milam Elementary School in Harlingen.