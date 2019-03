The Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate the circumstances of a weekend accident that claimed the life of a Monte Alto teen. 14-year-old Servando Perez was struck by a car and killed as he was walking along Valdez Road west of Monte Alto, at around 10 p.m. Friday.

DPS officials say Perez did not yield to a Ford Focus driving west on Valdez Road. The driver of the sedan stopped to help and is not expected to be charged.