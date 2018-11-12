Home NATIONAL Moonves Scandal Looms Over CBS Shareholder Meeting
(AP) – The investigation into sexual-misconduct claims against former CBS CEO Les Moonves will loom over the network’s annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.
But no major decisions are expected right away. A newly revamped board will have to decide by the end of January whether Moonves receives a $120 million severance package. It will also have to chart the path for CBS to recover from the scandal.
Moonves was ousted in September after The New Yorker published allegations from 12 women who said he subjected them to mistreatment. The network launched an investigation with two outside law firms.
Shareholders will vote to elect 11 board members, six of whom came aboard in a reshuffling after the scandal broke.

