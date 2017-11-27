Home NATIONAL Moore Pushes Back On Allegations In New TV Ad
Moore Pushes Back On Allegations In New TV Ad
Moore Pushes Back On Allegations In New TV Ad

Roy Moore
Moore Pushes Back On Allegations In New TV Ad

(AP) – Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is using a new television ad to push back on allegations of sexual misconduct against him.  In the new ad, an announcer says Moore is being hit by “false allegations” in a “scheme by liberal elites and the Republican establishment” to sink his candidacy for U.S. Senate.  The ad does not describe the allegations against the 70-year-old Moore.

Two women have accused Moore of sexually assaulting or molesting them decades ago, when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers. At least five others have said he pursued romantic relationships when they were teenagers.  Moore has vehemently denied the allegations.  He is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 special election to fill a seat held by Republican Jeff Sessions.

