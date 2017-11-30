Moore Seeks To Steer Alabama Senate Race To Social Issues

(AP) – Republican Roy Moore of Alabama is seeking to steer his Senate race against Democrat rival Doug Jones to a hot-button issue in this conservative state: abortion.

In a Wednesday night speech at Magnolia Spring Baptist Church in south Alabama, Moore drew loud applause when he said he would work to defund Planned Parenthood and reverse the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion. Jones has said Moore is trying to divert attention from what the Democrat calls the “serious” allegations the Republican faces.

Moore’s Senate bid has been stung by allegations of sexual misconduct decades ago.

Jones says he doesn’t favor new restrictions on abortions and adds a woman’s decision should be hers alone.

Alabama’s special Senate election is Dec. 12.