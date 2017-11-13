Home NATIONAL Moore Threatens Lawsuit Over Story That Threatens Campaign
Moore Threatens Lawsuit Over Story That Threatens Campaign
NATIONAL
0

Moore Threatens Lawsuit Over Story That Threatens Campaign

0
0
Alabama Republican Roy Moore
now viewing

Moore Threatens Lawsuit Over Story That Threatens Campaign

George H.W. Bush
now playing

Bush Apologizes After Grope Report

gavel
now playing

Lawsuit Accused Feds Of Private Property, Environmental Violations

gettyimages-873410500
now playing

Iran's Death Toll From Earthquake Rises To 407

ITALEY SENDS AID TO IRAN EARTHQUAKE
now playing

Italy Sends Aid After Iran Earthquake

President Trump Welcomes Finnish President Niinisto To White House
now playing

Trump Choosing White Men As Judges, Highest Rate In Decades

election-vote
now playing

Alabama Governor Says Dec. 12 Election On Track

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
now playing

Texas Sees Increase In Domestic Violence Reports

lawsuit
now playing

Lawsuit Claims Post-Dolly Housing Discrimination By Port Isabel

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore
now playing

New Accuser Steps Forward Against Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore

MYANMAR BOY CANT SWIM BUT FLOATS ON OIL DRUM
now playing

Myanmar Boy Can't Swim But Floats On Oil Drum To Bangladesh

(AP) – Alabama Republican Roy Moore says a lawsuit will be filed over the newspaper report carrying allegations that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl four decades ago. And he said that neither Democrats nor Republicans want to see him win a special Senate election.

While pressure to quit the race four weeks before Election Day intensified from within the Republican Party, Moore assured supporters Sunday night at a Huntsville, Alabama, gym that the Washington Post story was “fake news.”

Moore called allegations that he was involved with a minor child completely false and he threatened to sue over it. The former judge also questioned why such allegations would be leveled for the first time so close to the special election in spite of his decades in public life.

Related posts:

  1. Moore Threatens Lawsuit Over Story That Threatens Campaign
  2. $100 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Harlingen CISD and Edinburg
Related Posts
election-vote

Alabama Governor Says Dec. 12 Election On Track

jsalinas 0
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore

New Accuser Steps Forward Against Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND TWITTER TWEETS

Trump Tweets Suggestion To GOP For Tax Bill

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video