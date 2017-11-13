Home NATIONAL Moore Threatens Lawsuit Over Story That Threatens Campaign
Moore Threatens Lawsuit Over Story That Threatens Campaign
Moore Threatens Lawsuit Over Story That Threatens Campaign

Moore Threatens Lawsuit Over Story That Threatens Campaign

(AP) – Alabama Republican Roy Moore says a lawsuit will be filed over the newspaper report carrying allegations that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl four decades ago. And he said that neither Democrats nor Republicans want to see him win a special Senate election.
While pressure to quit the race four weeks before Election Day intensified from within the Republican Party, Moore assured supporters Sunday night at a Huntsville, Alabama, gym that the Washington Post story was “fake news.”
Moore called allegations that he was involved with a minor child completely false and he threatened to sue over it. The former judge also questioned why such allegations would be leveled for the first time so close to the special election in spite of his decades in public life.

