NATIONAL

More Americans Sign Contracts To Buy Homes In July

By 45 views
0
This Monday, April 27, 2020 photo shows a sale pending sign on a home in Mount Lebanon, Pa. The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rose for the second straight month as the housing market appears to be recovering from a devastating spring freeze because of the coronavirus outbreak. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday, July 29, that its index of pending sales rose 16.6% to 116.1 in June.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(AP) — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in July, a sign that the hot housing market should continue into the fall season. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its index of pending sales rose 5.9%, to 122.1 in July. It had plunged to a low of 69 in April, when buyers and sellers were forced to the sidelines by coronavirus-related closures and restrictions. The contract signings are a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months, meaning this month’s pending home sales report suggests continued strength in the housing market into August and September.

Stocks Rise After Fed Says Rates May Stay Low For Longer

Previous article

U.S. Economy Plunged An Annualized 31.7% In Second Quarter

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL