More Big Increases In Coronavirus Cases Across The Valley

There were significant increases in the number of coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County Wednesday. 32 more residents who had tested positive for the virus lost their lives while tests came back positive for another 336 people. The COVID-19 death toll in Hidalgo County is now up to 881. Health officials in Cameron County confirmed 247 new coronavirus infections Wednesday. The virus-caused disease claimed the lives of 9 more residents, growing the death toll in Cameron County to 397. Across the Valley, more than 1,300 people have lost their lives to COVID-19, just three days after the death toll cross the 1,200 mark.

