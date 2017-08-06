Home WORLD More Bodies Found In Search For Myanmar Military Plane
More Bodies Found In Search For Myanmar Military Plane
More Bodies Found In Search For Myanmar Military Plane

MISSING PLANE
More Bodies Found In Search For Myanmar Military Plane

Isabel Robinson Judd Denley
(AP) – Myanmar’s military says more bodies have been found in the seas off Myanmar after a military plane carrying 120 people disappeared.  The Chinese-made Y-8 turboprop aircraft disappeared Wednesday afternoon about a half-hour after leaving Myeik, also known as Mergui, for Yangon on a route that would have taken it over the Andaman Sea. It was raining, but not heavily, at the time.

Gen. Myat Min Oo said a total of 10 bodies have been found as of late Thursday morning by a navy ship and by local fishermen assisting the search.  The bodies were of a man, five women and four children. The plane was carrying mostly military families. Life jackets and a plane tire were found earlier.

